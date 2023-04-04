The Murder Capital Take New York City … Finally

The Irish post-punk band's last trip to the city was cut short in 2020, but this time they had 'the greatest day on earth' there

The Murder Capital take a break in New York, where they're gigging in support of their new album 'Gigi's Recovery.' From left: Damien Tuit (guitar), Diarmuid Brennan (drums), James McGovern (vocals), Cathal Roper (guitar), Gabriel Paschal Blake (bass).

The last time the Irish post-punk group the Murder Capital played New York City, it was March 12, 2020. A few days later, they had to fly home while they still could, as the world went into Covid lockdowns — so the city felt more like the Bleak Apple to them than a big one. “I remember just craziness,” guitarist Damien Tuit says now. “Disappointment.”

“We knew when we were coming over that the whole tour wasn’t gonna last,” frontman James McGovern remembers. “We had a pretty shocking meeting in a Brooklyn café, saying we’re gonna go home.”

Most of the band members had never visited New York before, even as tourists, so saying goodbye so hastily in 2020 left them feeling unsatisfied. When the quintet returned three years later, almost to the day, for a gig in support of their recent album Gigi’s Recovery at a different Brooklyn venue, they decided to make a day of it and get to know the city. “We were all very giddy over the three days we were there,” Tuit says a few days later. “It was the greatest day on earth.”

“It was great craic,” adds McGovern. “It’s definitely the most exciting city I’ve ever spent time in.”

This time, the band played at the Music Hall of Williamsburg and was able to enjoy both the city and the gig. At the time of their first tour, they’d released only one album, 2019’s When I Have Fears, and a handful of singles that showed the promise of a band that built songs with echoey guitars and dark, dramatic lyrics; they sounded a bit like the best parts of Joy Division, U2, and Interpol at once. This time, they also had Gigi’s Recovery, which features a wider sound palette, a little more restraint in the guitars, and more upbeat rhythms.

With a more diverse set list at the ready that represents a fuller portrait of themselves — and no apocalyptic threats of world meltdowns this time – they felt more prepared to visit New York this time. Rolling Stone followed the band to document their adventures along the way.