Molly Crabapple: Scenes From the Border Crisis

“When they told me I was getting [my son] back, I was shivering, not from cold but from excitement,” Donya told me. For over a month, 1,646 miles lay between Donya and her child, bridged as often as possible by video chat. Her niece didn’t even get that much. Since family reunification only applied to parents, contact between the two was prohibited, and the girl remained incarcerated in New York.

On July 20th, Donya waited at Harlingen airport for her son’s flight to land. I watched her stare at the travelers shuffling out until she spotted him, a small boy with a mischievous smile. I made a quick sketch when he ran into her arms and she scooped him up, hugging him so tight it was like the two were fused together.

As of this writing, an estimated 559 children remain separated from their parents.