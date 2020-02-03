 Rolling Stone Live: Miami Party Photos During Super Bowl 2020 Weekend - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone Live: Miami Big Game Weekend Party

On Saturday, February 1st, Rolling Stone headed back to the Big Game for a night out with the biggest stars in music and sports. Taking place at SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach, the party featured special performances by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ciara and DJ Khaled, who brought out surprise guests Diddy, French Montana, Yo Gotti, Fat Joe, Noreaga, Fabolous ad DaniLeigh, followed by DJ Paris Hilton, and Vice. As a fixture during Super Bowl weekend for almost a decade, the party intersected the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment while honoring Miami’s rich history and culture.

