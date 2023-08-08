Final Day of Rehearsals
It took longer than originally planned after a pandemic postponement, but Matchbox Twenty’s Slow Dream tour finally commenced in 2023 following a series of pre-tour rehearsals.
A nightly highlight of the Slow Dream Tour came midset when singer Rob Thomas and guitarist Kyle Cook performed the band’s 2000 hit “If You’re Gone” during a hushed acoustic segment.
Matchbox Twenty’s Nashville concert at Bridgestone Arena was twice-delayed — but the fans showed up for the thrice-scheduled date.
A segment of VIP fans watched the first three songs of the show from a section onstage and got some face time from band members like guitarist Kyle Cook.
Matt Nathanson, who opened the bulk of the tour, cuts up with Rob Thomas before a gig.
Kyle Cook shoots some hoops in the parking lot of another anonymous venue.
Rob Thomas’ son Maison Thomas, who fronts his own band the Lucky, has popped up onstage with Matchbox Twenty on this tour.
The band shares a communal moment prior to taking the stage.
Matchbox Twenty headlined the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in early June, opening with a triple shot of “Friends,” “How Far We’ve Come,” and “Real World.”
Rob Thomas, at 51, remains a dynamic performer.
Maison Thomas and his band the Lucky share some dad time with Rob Thomas backstage at the Hollywood Bowl.