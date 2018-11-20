Major Lazer Goes to Africa

“Years ago, some kids on Twitter said, ‘When are you gonna come to Uganda?’” recalls Diplo. “And I said, ‘Man, I don’t know if I’ll ever make it there.'” This fall, Major Lazer — the hitmaking EDM trio of Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire — played there for the second time, performing for a huge crowd in Kampala, the capital city, as part of a weeklong African tour. They marked the occasion with a special 30-minute Afrobeats mix on streaming services, full of hot new sounds from Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Africa and more. The mission, in Diplo’s words: “Importing American sounds to Africa, and -importing African sounds to the rest of the world.”