Major Lazer Goes to Africa

Ugandan Independence Day

“Years ago, some kids on Twitter said, ‘When are you gonna come to Uganda?’” recalls Diplo. “And I said, ‘Man, I don’t know if I’ll ever make it there.'” This fall, Major Lazer — the hitmaking EDM trio of Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire — played there for the second time, performing for a huge crowd in Kampala, the capital city, as part of a weeklong African tour. They marked the occasion with a special 30-minute Afrobeats mix on streaming services, full of hot new sounds from Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Africa and more. The mission, in Diplo’s words: “Importing American sounds to Africa, and -importing African sounds to the rest of the world.”

Shane McCauley

Hippo Watching

“We had shows almost every night, but we had one off day in Malawi (before traveling by sea, road and air back to Johannesburg) where we got to ride around the amazing Lake Malawi. We drank local gin and tonics and tracked hippos.” — Diplo

Shane McCauley

Boys Night Out

“Mr. Eazi was in Joburg for a random show and he took us out to a night club on our last night in South Africa. Joburg and Durban have the most exciting fashion and music scene at the moment. I’m very excited.” — Diplo

Shane McCauley

Ridin’ Dirty

“I rode out along the safari routes on this dirt bike that VETPAW uses to get around the perimeter.” — Diplo

Shane McCauley

Dancing Queen

“She stood behind us and dance at the small show near Mombasa, Kenya. She knew every song and was an amazing dancer.” — Walshy Fire

Shane McCauley

Rhinos Crossing

“This is as close as the rangers allowed me to get to the rhinos since they were standing up” – Diplo

Shane McCauley

A Closer Look

“Africa is the Future” — Walshy Fire

Shane McCauley

New Friends

“We had a really great time at the rhino conservation camp with these guys – veterans that served their country proudly and wanted to use their skills to help a worthy cause. Regular guys from Florida, California and Colorado. Can’t wait to go snowboarding with them soon!” — Jillionaire

Shane McCauley

Gentle Giants

“It was a life changing experience to meet these gentle giants.” – Jillionaire

Shane McCauley

Animal Kingdom

Walshy Fire looks out on the “Safari sunset”

Shane McCauley

Fan Service

“rahrahrah” — Walshy Fire

Shane McCauley

Making Noise in Malawi

“The show was completely crushed by a wind/sand storm. No one left so we didn’t either. Couldn’t see, couldn’t talk, which somehow made the crowd’s energy even more insane.” – Walshy Fire

Shane McCauley

Popping Bottles

“We got to The Lake of Stars festival after a two hour flight, three hours of driving through the desert, and then a 50 minute boat ride to the beach and stage of the festival. While we were there, a crazy sandstorm came thru the festival. We were trapped on stage but the fans covered their faces with masks and goggles and powered through our set. I tried to pop champagne but it just flew back in my face.” – Diplo

Shane McCauley

