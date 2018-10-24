MAD MusicFest 2018 in El Dorado, Arkansas

Rolling Stone

Thumbnails

1 of - Show All Thumbnails
Poison frontman Bret Michaels unskinny bopped in the pouring rain Friday night onstage at the MAD Amphitheater during MusicFest31. From October 18-20, hair metal, hip-hop and hardcore funk collided in El Dorado, Arkansas – a little town in the middle of nowhere that’s becoming a prime destination for the arts. Read: El Dorado’s New Boom Since opening the Murphy Arts District in 2017, a sleepy local fair has become a music juggernaut (think Coachella in Mayberry). They call it ‘MAD’ because, well, how else would you describe a festival that pairs 2Chainz with Sammy Hagar and Gucci Mane with Toby Keith?  Rolling Stone‘s new feature tells the story of an oil magnate’s hometown pride, culture deserts in the south and a noble mission to reverse a withering town’s economic fate with live music, arts and entertainment. 
Sheila E. turned El Dorado into Erotic City. The legendary drummer’s festival-opening set saw her strutting down the catwalk to hits like “Love Bizarre” to her empowering 2017 all-star album ‘Iconic.’
Gucci Mane closes out MusicFest 2018 with an intense late-night set in the Griffin Music Hall. 
MusicFest 31 is a wrap. Who’s coming next year? We see you, Cardi.
Lita Ford with her epic B.C. Rich Bich Double Neck.
2Chainz headlining Saturday night’s blowout at the Griffin Music Hall.
KISS. HER. DEADLY. Lita Ford was a MusicFest standout, shredding on her classic cherry-red B.C. Rich guitar in a matching leather bodysuit. 
Sammy Hagar and the Circle brought down the MAD Amphitheater with Van Halen classics, winding electric guitar solos and their big hit: “I Can’t Drive 55.” 
Before George Clinton retires from the road, he and Parliament-Funkadelic brought one last groove to El Dorado. 
Justin Moore returns to El Dorado, Arkansas after four years on a much bigger stage. 
This dance ain’t for everybody only the sexy people, Morris Day reminds the crowd – always and forever – during his Thursday night set at the MAD Amphitheater. 
Nashville’s rising country star Carly Pearce kicked Saturday off in the leopard print boots. George Clinton might be missing a pair.
MAD Amphitheater. 
Close thumbnails

MAD MusicFest 2018 in El Dorado, Arkansas

Poison frontman Bret Michaels unskinny bopped in the pouring rain Friday night onstage at the MAD Amphitheater during MusicFest31.

From October 18-20, hair metal, hip-hop and hardcore funk collided in El Dorado, Arkansas – a little town in the middle of nowhere that’s becoming a prime destination for the arts.

Read: El Dorado’s New Boom

Since opening the Murphy Arts District in 2017, a sleepy local fair has become a music juggernaut (think Coachella in Mayberry). They call it ‘MAD’ because, well, how else would you describe a festival that pairs 2Chainz with Sammy Hagar and Gucci Mane with Toby Keith? 

Rolling Stone‘s new feature tells the story of an oil magnate’s hometown pride, culture deserts in the south and a noble mission to reverse a withering town’s economic fate with live music, arts and entertainment. 

Greg Owens

Sheila E. turned El Dorado into Erotic City. The legendary drummer’s festival-opening set saw her strutting down the catwalk to hits like “Love Bizarre” to her empowering 2017 all-star album ‘Iconic.’

Gucci Mane closes out MusicFest 2018 with an intense late-night set in the Griffin Music Hall. 

Greg Owens

MusicFest 31 is a wrap. Who’s coming next year? We see you, Cardi.

Greg Owens

Lita Ford with her epic B.C. Rich Bich Double Neck.

Greg Owens

2Chainz headlining Saturday night’s blowout at the Griffin Music Hall.

KISS. HER. DEADLY. Lita Ford was a MusicFest standout, shredding on her classic cherry-red B.C. Rich guitar in a matching leather bodysuit. 

Greg Owens

Sammy Hagar and the Circle brought down the MAD Amphitheater with Van Halen classics, winding electric guitar solos and their big hit: “I Can’t Drive 55.” 

Greg Owens

Before George Clinton retires from the road, he and Parliament-Funkadelic brought one last groove to El Dorado. 

Justin Moore returns to El Dorado, Arkansas after four years on a much bigger stage. 

Greg Owens

This dance ain’t for everybody only the sexy people, Morris Day reminds the crowd – always and forever – during his Thursday night set at the MAD Amphitheater. 

Nashville’s rising country star Carly Pearce kicked Saturday off in the leopard print boots. George Clinton might be missing a pair.

Greg Owens

MAD Amphitheater. 

Greg Owens

ad