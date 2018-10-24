MAD MusicFest 2018 in El Dorado, Arkansas

Poison frontman Bret Michaels unskinny bopped in the pouring rain Friday night onstage at the MAD Amphitheater during MusicFest31.

From October 18-20, hair metal, hip-hop and hardcore funk collided in El Dorado, Arkansas – a little town in the middle of nowhere that’s becoming a prime destination for the arts.

Read: El Dorado’s New Boom

Since opening the Murphy Arts District in 2017, a sleepy local fair has become a music juggernaut (think Coachella in Mayberry). They call it ‘MAD’ because, well, how else would you describe a festival that pairs 2Chainz with Sammy Hagar and Gucci Mane with Toby Keith?

Rolling Stone‘s new feature tells the story of an oil magnate’s hometown pride, culture deserts in the south and a noble mission to reverse a withering town’s economic fate with live music, arts and entertainment.