Luke Bryan’s Downtown Concert, New Nashville Bar: Photos

Luke Bryan gave a free concert in the middle of downtown Nashville to celebrate the opening of his new bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge.
Jordan O'Donnell
Performers on the ground floor of Luke Bryan’s bar play their songs while a real truck dangles overhead.
“Luke makes you smile,” reads one sign at Luke Bryan’s new 32 Bridge bar.
A crowd of 30,000 people turned out to watch Luke Bryan perform a free concert in the middle of Nashville’s Broadway.
The multi-level 32 Bridge includes several different bars, including one identifiable by the neon phrase “Luke’s Nut House” — an affectionate term bestowed on members of Bryan’s fan club.
In addition to the performing stage, the lower level of 32 Bridge boasts a giant television wall behind the bar.
The retro cowgirl sign for Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge formerly served as the neon marquee for the Broadway Boot Co.
Luke Bryan rocks out at his massive street concert, which included appearances by Cole Swindell and Ryan Hurd.
D.H.Hopper