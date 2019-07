Nelson and drummer Anthony LoGerfo practicing yoga at the Ryman, an act they do daily. “We’re out here 250 days a year,” LoGerfo says. “We’re together on a bus. We love each other, but at the same time, you can get into your head about things. Meditating for me is getting out of my head and staying true to the source: love and happiness. This is a dream to be out here playing music with my friends and these legends that our teachers. So just being present and respecting that, that’s why I do it.”