Low Cut Connie Tour Gallery

Adam Weiner performing in Kansas City

 “It just shows how some nights we really go eyeball to eyeball with our fans. I love these kinds of shows because the connection is so profound between us and the fans,” says Weiner. “When you can rock a show like this, when you can blow up a room with no frills, no lights, no great sound, no production value- if you can do that and then you get on a huge stage with all kinds of technological assistance and a huge crowd, it’s easy. These gritty little club shows, that’s like punching the heavy bag if you know what I mean.” 

Jacob Blickenstaff

Weiner Climbs on a Piano in Iowa.

“If you look at the photo of me at First Avenue facing the camera from the drums, you’d see it’s like 1500 screaming people,” says Weiner.”And here I am just a couple nights later, in a really packed, sweaty, little bar and it’s like the same intensity of the show. People are just going crazy and we’re just having such an amazing time.”

Jacob Blickenstaff

Weiner and Singer Saundra Williams in Kansas City

 “That was the night of the election. I was just following the election and the news and feeling very stressed, as were many people in the crowd because in the bar behind them, the TVs were on,” says Weiner. “Then it was time to do the show and time to just release all your feelings, release stress, release any uptight feeling and just totally connect and feel present, in the moment.” 

Jacob Blickenstaff

Weiner and Bassist Lucas Rinz Pre-Show in Des Moines

“That’s a Monday night, it was freezing, it was pouring rain. Our dressing room was the size of a closet,” says Weiner. “I don’t know what Luke, our bass player, was doing but he was having a moment.” 

Jacob Blickenstaff

Weiner Lays Teffillin Before a Show

 “I’m a very atheist-secular Jew, but I’m proud,” says Weiner. “For me, it’s not necessarily a religious ritual but a cultural confirmation.” 

Jacob Blickenstaff

Low Cut Connie Performs at First Avenue in Minneapolis

“I live for the shows, I live to be on stage, and we really put a lot into every performance,” says Weiner. “People really go wild and they come for the crazy party of our shows, but a lot of people are feeling very emotional and very free by the end of the show whether they expect it or not.”

Jacob Blickenstaff

Guitarist Will Donnelly

Guitarist Will Donnelly at one of their sold-out shows in Iowa. 

Jacob Blickenstaff

Weiner and the Band Grab a Bite at a Steak ‘n Shake in Iowa

“I love diners,” says Weiner. “They’re very egalitarian. People of all walks of life go to diners. I feel connected to people there. It’s not fancy. People sit around and they will drink seventeen cups of coffee, and it’s an excuse to just sit somewhere in public with people and talk.” 

Jacob Blickenstaff

Guitarist Will Donnelly at a Sold-Out Show in Davenport

“We sold out this little club that we love called Racoon Motel,” says Weiner. “Will’s just having a moment there working on his flexibility.” 

Jacob Blickenstaff

Weiner Outside First Avenue Before Heading to That night’s After-Party

“There’s this famous star with Prince on the wall,” says Weiner. “We had just killed the show, and we’re looking at these stars, like, ‘We gotta get one of these.'” 

Jacob Blickenstaff

Weiner Loosens up Backstage at First Avenue in Minneapolis

“We were about to walk out to our biggest headline show of the year,” says Weiner. “We could already hear the crowd going crazy.” 

Jacob Blickenstaff

Band Together Before Going Onstage in Minneapolis

“That’s our little hype session,” says Weiner. “We have a whole thing we say before every show and we got to connect with each other and get focused and say some funny shit to each other and loosen up.” 

Jacob Blickenstaff

