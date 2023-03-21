Love Rising Concert: See Backstage Photos of Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow, More
Nashville’s Love Rising benefit concert assembled a roster of singer-songwriters in support of Tennessee’s LGBTQ community. Our exclusive gallery takes you backstage and in the midst of the action.
Making Beautiful Noise
Allison Russell sings “Beautiful Noise” with Ruby Amanfu and Shea Diamond.
Music City
Hayley Williams arrives at Bridgestone Arena for the Love Rising benefit concert.
Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow sang “Every Day Is a Winding Road.”
Hayley Williams
Hayley Williams sat down and played guitar for her rendition of “Inordinary.”
Friendly Conversations
Jake Wesley Rogers and Amanda Shires chat backstage during the Love Rising concert.
Adeem Onstage
Adeem the Artist performed “For Judas” at the Love Rising concert.
Backstage Ballers
Amanda Shires, Becca Mancari, and Jake Wesley Rogers exit the stage.
Autumn’s Season
Autumn Nicholas wowed the crowed with a performance of “On a Sunday.”
Every Woman
Yola backstage with drag performer Cya Inhale.
Queens in the Front
Nashville drag performers strike a pose backstage at Love Rising.
Fancy, Like
Fancy Hagood poses with Nashville queens Vivica Steele, Justine Van de Blair, and Britney Banks.
Bigger Tables
Surrounded by an ensemble of Nashville queens, the Highwomen (Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, Allison Russell, and Joy Oladokun) sing “Crowded Table.”
It’s Brittany
Brittany Howard struts her way through “Stay High.”
Couple Goals
Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires perform “Cover Me Up” at Love Rising.
Backstage Hang
Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell.
Enduring Joy
Joy Oladokun thanked the mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, for coming and perfomed “Somehow” at Bridgestone Arena on Monday.
Meeting in the Middle
Drag Race competitor Aura Mayari and Drag Race celebrity guest judge Maren Morris pose backstage.
Baker’s Dozens
Julien Baker flattens the crowd at Bridgestone Arena with “Man.”
Love Is All Around
Love Rising host Asia O’Hara embraces performer Jake Wesley Rogers.
Duet Time
Hozier and Allison Russell sing “Nina Cried Power.”
Squad Goals
Joy Oladokun, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Allison Russell assembled into Highwomen for Love Rising.
Throwin’ Horns
Amanda Shires is ready to rock, while Jason Isbell might need just a moment.
Space Is the Place
Jake Wesley Rogers reaches skyward during his performance of “Pluto.”
Drag Assist
Maren Morris gets some interpretive dance and acrobatics from Alexia Noelle Paris during “The Middle.”
Yola and Cast
Yola leads an ensemble group through Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman.”
