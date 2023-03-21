fbpixel
Music

Love Rising Concert: See Backstage Photos of Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow, More

Love Rising, Jake Wesley Rogers, Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow and Jake Wesley Rogers at the Love Rising benefit concert in Nashville. Catherine Powell for Rolling Stone

Nashville’s Love Rising benefit concert assembled a roster of singer-songwriters in support of Tennessee’s LGBTQ community. Our exclusive gallery takes you backstage and in the midst of the action.

