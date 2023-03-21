Viva Las Vegas Skyline
With the Las Vegas Strip in the background, the Life Is Beautiful festival is one of the most picturesque music festivals in the country.
Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters performed at the second instsallment of Life Is Beautiful back in 2014.
The Art Motel is one of the most beloved of Life Is Beautiful’s installations, showcasing the creativity of artists from painters to dancers, like this break dancer in 2015.
Stevie Wonder delivered a powerhouse set in 2015.
Diplo and Major Lazer took to the crowd at the 2016 edition of Life Is Beautiful.
Vegas is known for its array of wedding chapels. At Life Is Beautiful 2016, a couple says, “I do” on site.
The Art Motel as seen from above 2016’s Life Is Beautiful.
A 50-foot-tall, 25-ton sculpture incorporating two tractor-trailers was built for the 2016 festival. It’s now a permanent art fixture in downtown Las Vegas.
Brad Shultz of Cage the Elephant performs on the Downtown Stage during the 2017 Life Is Beautiful Festival.
Aliens and insect people mingle with festivalgoers at 2017’s Life Is Beautiful.
Dua Lipa onstage at Life Is Beautiful in 2017.
The marquee at the Ambassador Motel features a different lyric by a Life Is Beautiful artist each year. In 2018, it nodded to a song by Odesza.
Jack Met of the band AJR crowd-surfs in 2018.
Lizzo announced herself as a superstar with a 2018 appearance at Life Is Beautiful.
Named for downtown’s legendary Fremont Street, the Fremont Stage is one of Life Is Beautiful’s most lively venues.
The festival held its first Pride parade in 2019.
Billie Eilish kicked off her 2019 Life Is Beautiful set with “Bad Guy.”
Chance the Rapper performs at Life Is Beautiful 2019.
A fan played guitar with Green Day at Life Is Beautiful 2021 — and walked away with the guitar as a gift.
The House of Yes Pride Parade took place at the 2021 Life Is Beautiful.
Megan Thee Stallion demolished the Life Is Beautiful stage in 2021.
The final day of Life Is Beautiful 2021 ended with A$AP Rocky in the crowd with the fans.
There’s always time for arts & crafts at Life Is Beautiful.
Fans take advantage of an Instagram-ready backdrop at the ’22 festival.
The artist who goes by the moniker Grandson rides the wave in 2022.
Lorde onstage at last year’s Life Is Beautiful.
Gorillaz kick out the animated jams at 2022’s festival.
Fans danced to a silent disco at last year’s festival.