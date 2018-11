Rolling Stone at the Latin Grammys: Photos

On Wednesday, November 14th, Rolling Stone hosted Latin Grammy Award nominees, music industry elite, celebrities and influencers at the exclusive Moon venue on top of the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas to celebrate Latin music’s biggest night and the launch of Rolling Stone Latin, our vertical dedicated to Spanish-language music.

The inaugural event, presented by Buchanan’s Whisky, featured performances by Mon Laferte and Francisca Valenzuela as well as a DJ set by Precolumbian. The event space was transformed into an intimate and lush environment with interactive displays and experiences to host the exclusive crowd the night before the big show.