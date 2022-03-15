 Photos: Behind the Scenes With Kihyun of Monsta X for Solo Debut - Rolling Stone
Photos: Kihyun Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of His Debut Album

The Monsta X singer gives us a glimpse into his album photo and video shoots to share exclusive snippets from the production process

Monsta X has been making waves since 2015 and it’s finally time for their main vocalist Kihyun, to take the spotlight with his long awaited solo debut. Over the years, Kihyun has released solo tracks as part of soundtracks of Korean dramas and covers here and there, but Voyager marks his official solo debut.

The so-called “single album,” released today, features three tracks, “Voyager,” “Comma,” and “Rain” and explores genres that are different from what Monsta X has put out in the past, allowing Kihyun to discover his own sound.

Kihyun took Rolling Stone behind the scenes of his album photo and video shoots to share exclusive snippets from the production process.

