Photos: Kihyun Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of His Debut Album

Monsta X has been making waves since 2015 and it’s finally time for their main vocalist Kihyun, to take the spotlight with his long awaited solo debut. Over the years, Kihyun has released solo tracks as part of soundtracks of Korean dramas and covers here and there, but Voyager marks his official solo debut.

The so-called “single album,” released today, features three tracks, “Voyager,” “Comma,” and “Rain” and explores genres that are different from what Monsta X has put out in the past, allowing Kihyun to discover his own sound.

Kihyun took Rolling Stone behind the scenes of his album photo and video shoots to share exclusive snippets from the production process.