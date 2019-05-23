‘Keith, Unfiltered’: Selections From New Morrison Hotel Gallery Exhibit

“The New Barbarians was a group put together for Ron Wood’s solo album and national tour in 1979. It was in-between Rolling Stones projects and Keith Richards was a part of it along with Bobby Keys, Ian McLagan, Stanley Clarke, and Ziggy Modeliste.
They barnstormed across the country that summer, traveling on a big jet plane. I was along as a photographer documenting for the group and Columbia Records. In each city, when we landed, a bevy of limos would surround the plane, and as each band member descended the steps to the tarmac, he would be directed to his limo for the ride to the hotel or venue. This is a photo of Keith Richards, fresh off the plane and in search of his limo, bottle of Jack and his boom box in hand, which he never went anywhere without, in St. Louis, I think.” —Henry Diltz