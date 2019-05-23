Rolling Stone
‘Keith, Unfiltered’: Selections From New Morrison Hotel Gallery Exhibit

Keith Richards by Michael Cooper

Keith in the swimming pool at Villa Nellcôte — date unknown

Michael Cooper/Morrison Hotel Gallery

Keith Richards, The Third Eye

“New York City set of smoke dialogue music light Keith Richards Nikon is close and in one split second smoke ring dances into the air onto the magic man in 1992 and forever.” —Stephanie Pfriender Stylander

Stephanie Pfriender Stylander/Morrison Hotel Gallery

Keith Richards at home, 1966

“Keith at his home Redlands (West Wittering, West Sussex) in the Summer of 1966. His beautiful Bentley car was known as ‘Blue Lena’, after the great Lena Horne. He is holding a knife from his collection which gives the ‘at home’ look a bit of an edge!” —Gered Mankowitz

Gered Mankowitz/Morrison Hotel Gallery

Keith Richards, Midwest Airport, 1979

“The New Barbarians was a group put together for Ron Wood’s solo album and national tour in 1979. It was in-between Rolling Stones projects and Keith Richards was a part of it along with Bobby Keys, Ian McLagan, Stanley Clarke, and Ziggy Modeliste.
They barnstormed across the country that summer, traveling on a big jet plane. I was along as a photographer documenting for the group and Columbia Records. In each city, when we landed, a bevy of limos would surround the plane, and as each band member descended the steps to the tarmac, he would be directed to his limo for the ride to the hotel or venue. This is a photo of Keith Richards, fresh off the plane and in search of his limo, bottle of Jack and his boom box in hand, which he never went anywhere without, in St. Louis, I think.” —Henry Diltz

Henry DIltz/Morrison Hotel Gallery

Rolling Stones, “The Banquet,” Sarum Chase, London, 1968

From the famous photo shoot of The Rolling Stones for their Beggars Banquet album at Sarum Chase mansion, Hampstead, London, 1968.

Michael Joseph/Morrison Hotel Gallery

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards onstage at MSG, NYC. July 24th, 1972

“The first rock concert I saw was the Rolling Stones at the Academy of Music in New York in 1965. It was the most exciting show I ever experienced. I was an immediate fan and have been ever since. They are the ultimate rock stars… if you want to look like a rock star you have to study the Rolling Stones.” —Bob Gruen

Bob Gruen/Morrison Hotel Gallery

Ron Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, June 1975; San Antonio, Texas

“The concert was so memorable — everyone in Austin was excited to be going to San Antonio to see the Rolling Stones. I had just started shooting music in March and this was my first big show to photograph, but not with a photo pass.  

“My seat was good, but not good enough to be using a 105mm lens. The stage was shaped like a star and in between the front points, I saw photographers, so I went down there. It was total sensory overload being there, no separation from the band and the crowd. It was an amazing concert and great for pictures!” —Charlyn Zlotnick

Charlyn Zlotnick/Morrison Hotel Gallery

Keith Richards, Patience Please, Rolling Stones, American Tour 1972

Taken during the Stones’ 1972 STP Tour.

Ethan Russell/Morrison Hotel Gallery

Keith Richards, Street of NYC, 1988

“It was in 1988, towards the beginning of my career, and I met Keith at a bar in NYC. It was him and I and one of my assistants, a camera, a light and a tripod — that’s all. No entourage or publicists. It was very relaxed and comfortable, just us walking around making pictures. There was no time limit, no agenda, no restrictions. I will never forget that feeling, as a young photographer, being so comfortable and having that freedom, working with someone so powerful in all he represents to music and rock and roll history.” —Timothy White

Timothy White/Morrison Hotel Gallery

