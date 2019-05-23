‘Keith, Unfiltered’: Selections From New Morrison Hotel Gallery Exhibit

“The concert was so memorable — everyone in Austin was excited to be going to San Antonio to see the Rolling Stones. I had just started shooting music in March and this was my first big show to photograph, but not with a photo pass.

“My seat was good, but not good enough to be using a 105mm lens. The stage was shaped like a star and in between the front points, I saw photographers, so I went down there. It was total sensory overload being there, no separation from the band and the crowd. It was an amazing concert and great for pictures!” —Charlyn Zlotnick