Chaos and Cosmos: Kate Simon Photographs

Legendary portrait photographer Kate Simon’s recent exhibition of work at Fort Works Art, titled ‘Chaos and Cosmos,’ features work from her 30-year career. The highly personal photographs “serve as a peephole” into the worlds of many of our rock heroes and music icons. Simon shared some of her own personal reflections of these times and the photos she created.

“Bernie Rhodes asked me to just take some photographs of these good friends of mine who were The Clash. I went over to where they were rehearsing, and I had no idea it was for the cover. They were real natural subjects, so I really couldn’t miss.”