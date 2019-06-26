Chaos and Cosmos: Kate Simon Photographs

Rolling Stone

Legendary portrait photographer Kate Simon’s recent exhibition of work at Fort Works Art, titled ‘Chaos and Cosmos,’ features work from her 30-year career. The highly personal photographs “serve as a peephole” into the worlds of many of our rock heroes and music icons. Simon shared some of her own personal reflections of these times and the photos she created. “Bernie Rhodes asked me to just take some photographs of these good friends of mine who were The Clash. I went over to where they were rehearsing, and I had no idea it was for the cover. They were real natural subjects, so I really couldn’t miss.”
“I met Patti in Paris in 1975 and became friendly with her; and shot her with regularity from 1975-1979”. (For this shot) “Patti called me up and said ‘Get down here right now!’, she was pretty emphatic. I got down there and there she was with Robert”. (This image is) ”in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian. When I found that out, I was in the country and I had to pull over to the side of the highway and started to cry”. Patti Smith included the shot in her book, Just Kids Illustrated….
“I was on the road with bands like the Who, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Black Sabbath because I was on staff at a British weekly called Sounds. I just love that picture of Ozzy, there was something very personable about him…I asked him “where’d you get these tattoos?, and he told me he gave them to himself when he was in prison.”
“I took that in Lawrence, Kansas in William S. Burrough’s front yard (on the occasion of the River City Reunion). William moved out there in the 80’s and was really happy out there. He had his cats, and he had his vegetables, and he could go to the shooting range.”
“I was on the road with Queen, after soundcheck we went to the hotel in Swansea and were with them the first time they actually saw the video for Bohemian Rhapsody. They were all cracking up during the operatic part.“
“I just played a hunch that I could be a photographer;  then these little things would happen like The Clash (album) cover, and the (Bob Marley) Kaya (album) cover that made me feel like I was on the right path. It felt like I was doing the right thing. The overriding feeling that I have for all these subjects is gratitude because you can’t take a photograph, a person has to give it to you.”
“That Andy Warhol shot is from when I was working with Glenn O’Brien at Interview (magazine). I was on the staff there. That was when Andy had the factory at Union Square and his studio was right across the hall from the Interview office, so I was there a lot.”
“I had this idea that I wanted to go back and shoot some of the musicians that I had photographed earlier in their careers. All these subjects, they really made taking their picture so gratifying and I’m so grateful that they knew and respected the value of photography.”
“It was 1983 and I was the New York photographer for The Face. They told me I had to photograph Madonna, and I had no idea who that was. Madonna came over (with Debi Mazar) and she looked beautiful. She was an unbelievable subject that day, her face, her expression, she relates to the camera – it was really something. I only took one roll of film.”
“It was July 1975 and everybody, the rock music establishment, was there to see Bob Marley. It was a watershed moment for Bob, and for me because he became a real focus (of my work). In 1976 I went down to Jamaica and shot the Kaya cover, then I went on the road with him during the Exodus Tour in 1977. But that show where this image is from, it really evokes the spirit of that concert.”
