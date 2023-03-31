iHeart Radio Music Awards Recap Presented by INFINITI – GALLERY

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show

Image Credit: Christopher Polk for Variety

Jax, winner of the Best New Pop Artist award; Cody Johnson, winner of the Best New Country Artist award; Muni Long, winner of the Best New R&B Artist award; and Giovannie Yanez of Giovannie & The Hired Guns, winners of the Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock) award, accept their trophies onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.