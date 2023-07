Water From Your Eyes

Image Credit: Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Brown and Amos have both been part of lots of other experimental projects before Water From Your Eyes broke through this year. “It’s gratifying, because this is the one project where the intention was never for people to like it,” Amos says. “Especially for the last couple albums, the idea has been to be as uncompromising as possible. So it was a little bit of a surprise when it began to happen.”

“But it’s nice,” Brown adds. “I used to spend a lot of time thinking, ‘Man, what am I doing with my life.’ Now I’m like, ‘Man, what is happening with my life! This is so crazy!’”