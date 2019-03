Vedder became notorious for climbing and hanging off the stage during performances. “That was actually a tame one compared to others,” Mercer recalls of their legendary Drop in the Park show in 1992.

Mercer, who toured with Pearl Jam as their official photographer from 1991 through 1995, witnessed the band achieve massive success. “That’s the moment where I realized what a big deal it was, because so many people were there,” he says.