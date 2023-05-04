Tribute Band Bertha Cover the Grateful Dead in Drag
Bertha in Blue
The makeup and jacket are bringing big, bold colors to the stage.
Bertha Prep
One of the Berthas gets glammed up for the show.
Bertha’s ‘Stache
It’s all in the details, with the angle of the pink hat, the stache, and the facial gems giving attitude.
A Group of Bertha
Bertha’s first live performance included contributions by Lindsay Lou, Caitlin Doyle, Melody Walker, Thomas Bryan Eaton, Jacob Groopman, Alex Bice, Kyle Tuttle, and Milly Raccoon.
Marlene Is an Honorary Bertha
Drag performer Marlene Twitty-Fargo hosted and sang at Bertha’s show.
Kyle Tuttle Is Bertha
“Everyone in the band said it was really liberating to think about playing the Dead in a more irreverent, less precious way,” member Melody Walker says.
Hey, Another Bertha!
“The only modification we allowed was for pretty comfy footwear and that was just we didn’t have the budget to get man-sized drag shoes,” Melody Walker says.
We’re All Bertha
Bertha’s gig at Dee’s in Madison, Tenneseee, raised nearly $4000 for local LGTBQ+ causes.
Bertha’s Melody
Front Country singer Melody Walker helped organize Bertha.
Bertha and TJ
Brothers Osborne singer TJ Osborne popped in to see what Bertha was all about.