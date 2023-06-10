Governors Ball 2023
Lil Uzi Vert closed out Governors Ball with a show-stopping performance that included surprise appearances from Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson.
Lil Uzi Vert closed out Governors Ball with a show-stopping performance that included surprise appearances from Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson.
The audience flocked over to the GoPuff Stage to see Ice Spice’s anticipated performance. She held nothing back as she amped up the crowd, which included Diplo.
Lizzo, another headliner, showed off her vocal power and flute skills during her glowing set.
Eladio Carrion poses just before taking the stage at Governors Ball. The Puerto Rican rapper bounced through some of his reggaeton and trap hits throughout his set.
070 Shake fans started a mosh pit while the rapper and singer performed some of her biggest songs onstage.
The rapper and producer Saba posed for a photo just before playing one of the earlier sets to kick off the festival on a high.
Fans brave the rain to watch Metro Boomin, who made the grounds shake with his jam-packed set.
Eladio Carrion’s barber takes a second to get the rapper camera-ready before his performance.
Haim got fans singing in perfect unison as they shone on the GovballNYC stage.
Diplo hangs loose before performing one of the earlier sets in the afternoon.
Kim Petras and her dancers were in perfect sync during her energetic, pop-fueled performance.
070 Shake kept the crowd moving — and moshing — as she sang throug her intense, rock-tinged tracks.
Haim rocked out during their set at Governors Ball.
Joey Bada$$ hyped up his fans as he took over the Gopuff stage.
Fans were in their feelings as Haim sang some emotional hits on the mainstage.
Joey Bada$$ got things into high-gear when he took the stage.
The six-piece indie-pop band Michelle stopped for a quick photo. Their performance was a highlight early in the afternoon.
Fans cheered Kim Petras on as she dove into her pop gems on the Bacardi stage.
Lizzo showed that she can do it all: She sang, danced, and played her flute for hundreds of fans.
Singer-songwriter Tai Verdes took a second to smile for the cameras during the first day of the festival. He performed ont he Gopuff stage in the afternoon.
Remi Wolf strikes a pose with attitude. Her performance was just as fierce as she powerfully belted out her songs on the Barcardi stage.
Ice Spice didn’t come to play. She showed off just how much onstage charisma she has while keeping the crowd enthralled.
Lil Uzi Vert rapped through some of his biggest songs, but also reminded fans to take it easy and keep it safe during one of the most crowded sets of the day.
Maxo Kream was blinged out and ready just before he dominated the stage on the first day of Governors Ball.
Metro Boomin let it all out and reminded fans that he’s a non-stop hitmaker.
Matt Maltese had a serene moment in the park before opening the first day of the festival on the Bacardi stage.
Remi Wolf’s ecstatic, high-spirited set thrilled everyone watching — and reminded the crowd of what a standout performer she is.
Kim Petras arrived onstage in style, showing off a sleek, cool look that matched the energy of her performance.
Fans arrived at Corona Meadows Park in Queens, decked out and ready to party.
Tai Verdes set the tone during his performance on the Gopuff stage.