Rolling Stone

Thumbnails

1 of - Show All Thumbnails
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Close thumbnails

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island: 2019 Photos

Tyler, the Creator

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

The Internet

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

Still Woozy

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Bright Lights!

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Mitski

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Brockhampton

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

We Love MØ

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Jessie Reyes

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Jorja Smith

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Deal Casino

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

The Voidz

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Lil Wayne

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Tyler, the Creator

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Interactive Art

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

The Internet

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Gesaffelstein

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Deal Casino

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

Cautious Clay

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

Hippo Campus

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

Brockhampton

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

Redman

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

L Train Brass Band!

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

Dani from Surfbort

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

Hippo Campus

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

Ready for Igor

Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.