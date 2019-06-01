Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island: 2019 Photos

Tyler, the Creator
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone
The Internet
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone
Still Woozy
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Bright Lights!
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Mitski
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Brockhampton
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone
We Love MØ
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Jessie Reyes
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Jorja Smith
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Deal Casino
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone
The Voidz
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Lil Wayne
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Tyler, the Creator
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Interactive Art
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
The Internet
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone
MØ
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Gesaffelstein
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Deal Casino
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone
Cautious Clay
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone
Hippo Campus
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone
Brockhampton
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone
Redman
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone
L Train Brass Band!
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone
Dani from Surfbort
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone
Hippo Campus
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone
Ready for Igor
Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York City.
Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone