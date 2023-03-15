J.I.D
J.I.D headlined Night One of the Future of Music showcase, putting on a lyrical clinic with songs from 2022’s The Forever Story.
Spill Tab — a.k.a. Claire Chicha — made a lot of noise with a stripped-down lineup.
Baby Rose’s set blended jazz and neo-soul to excellent effect.
Saba has grown into himself as one of rap’s best live performers, as he showed in a laidback but powerful set.
“My name is Edgar, I’m 19 years old, and this is my first SXSW!” midwxst crowed.
The crowd gets lit for midwxst’s set.
Backstage with Baby Rose.
The Chicago MC’s set drew on his full catalog, from 2016’s Bucket List Project to 2018’s Care for Me to last year’s brilliant Few Good Things.
Backstage, J.I.D showed off an expensive smile.
Claire Chich led Spill Tab through half an hour of charismatic, punkish pop, strutting around the stage with a level of confidence that suggested bigger things to come.
Midwxst debuted new material, including a song dedicated to his late aunt that will appear on his upcoming full-length debut.
Could the headliner live up to the energy that built all night? Yes, J.I.D could.
Saba has much to smile about.
Fans of Saba soak in the Chicago rapper’s set.
Baby Rose during a quiet moment, before making the theater feel like an R&B showcase in 1997 or a jazz club in 1957.