Face-Tat Fever

Post Malone

Joseph Okpako/WireImage.com

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert has “Faith” tattooed on his fore- head as a motivational tool.

Kehlani

R&B singer Kehlani has a paper plane on her cheek

Lil Wayne

Skateboard logos and “Fear God” cover Lil Wayne’s face

Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane, who announced he got his ice cream tattoo in 2011 “as a reminder to fans of how he chooses to live his life: cool as ice”

Lil Pump

Lil Pump, who’s kept his ink space- themed, with aliens and rockets

21 Savage

21 Savage has a dagger between his eyes, a tribute to his late brother

Lil Xan

Lil Xan, whose first face tattoo was his mother’s name, Candy (“She was shook,” he said)

Lil Skies

20-year-old Lil Skies, who got a rose tattoo to celebrate his debut album, Life of a Dark Rose

Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa’s tat shows off his son’s nickname, Bash

Rick Ross

Rick Ross has Rolex and Maybach logos – plus the state of Florida

