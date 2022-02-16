Exit/In: Inside the 50-Year History of One of Nashville’s Most Important Music Clubs

It’s been an eventful few years for Exit/In, the Nashville club that anchors the city’s “rock block.” Most notably, the venue went up for sale in 2021 and, despite the current operators’ bid to purchase the building, Exit/In was sold to a hotel developer, who vowed to register the club as a historic landmark. (That designation just might happen if Nashville’s Metro Council approves a zoning overlay.)

In the meantime, Exit/In — located at 2208 Elliston Place since 1971 — continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary. A gorgeous new coffee-table book assembles rare photos of many of the artists who played the club’s stage. Exit/In: Fifty Years and Counting, edited and curated by Stephen Thompson and written by Whit Stiles, includes photos of John Prine, X, Garbage, Waylon Jennings, Margo Price, and more. Even for live-music fans who’ve never visited the club in person, it’s an essential.

Rolling Stone offers a glimpse inside in this exclusive gallery.