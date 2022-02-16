 Nashville's Exit/In at 50: See Photos of John Prine, X, Garbage - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Death Cab For Cutie Cover Yoko Ono's ‘Waiting for the Sunrise’
Home Music Music Pictures

Exit/In: Inside the 50-Year History of One of Nashville’s Most Important Music Clubs

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
diarrhea planet exit/in nashvillediarrhea planet exit/in nashville

Wrenne Evans

It’s been an eventful few years for Exit/In, the Nashville club that anchors the city’s “rock block.” Most notably, the venue went up for sale in 2021 and, despite the current operators’ bid to purchase the building, Exit/In was sold to a hotel developer, who vowed to register the club as a historic landmark. (That designation just might happen if Nashville’s Metro Council approves a zoning overlay.)

In the meantime, Exit/In — located at 2208 Elliston Place since 1971 — continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary. A gorgeous new coffee-table book assembles rare photos of many of the artists who played the club’s stage. Exit/In: Fifty Years and Counting, edited and curated by Stephen Thompson and written by Whit Stiles, includes photos of John Prine, X, Garbage, Waylon Jennings, Margo Price, and more. Even for live-music fans who’ve never visited the club in person, it’s an essential.

Rolling Stone offers a glimpse inside in this exclusive gallery.

In This Article: Diarrhea Planet, Garbage, John Prine, Margo Price, Nashville, Tyler Childers, Waylon Jennings

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.