The inaugural Exit 111 festival was held this weekend in Manchester, Tennessee, at Great Stage Park — the annual site of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Headlined by Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, the hard-rock and heavy-metal gathering was the first non-Bonnaroo fest ever staged at the venue. Here are some highlights of the loud and raucous concert spectacle.