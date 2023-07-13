His North Carolina Home
Church is a native of Granite Falls, North Carolina, and was presented this carving of his home state in honor of his hit “Give Me Back My Hometown.”
Church was famously fired from a tour opening for Rascal Flatts after refusing to adhere to set times. The replacement? Taylor Swift, who sent Church this plaque and thanked him for playing too long.
Eric Church’s longtime guitarist Driver Williams wore this sleeveless denim vest, with the requisite Metallica patch on its back, onstage.
Bruce Springsteen sent a handwritten note (this is a copy) to Church after hearing his song “Springsteen.” “Come onstage with us anytime!” Springsteen wrote.
Eric Church is a 10-time Grammy nominee and received these medallions for his nominations. He has yet to win.
Church’s team mailed these red boxing gloves, adorned with his image, to Academy of Country Music voters during awards season.
Church’s concert set lists are ever evolving: He’ll often change up songs from night to night, or even mid-show.
The photo shoot for Church’s ‘Carolina’ album.
Church provided the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum with his high school yearbook, showing a young athlete who was also voted “Most Talented.”
Church’s first guitar as a child: A Harmony H-303 three-quarter size. He’s since become synomous with Gibson Guitars, who sponsored the new exhibit.