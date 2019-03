SXSW 2019 Emerging Artists Showcase and Music Genesis Event: Photos

The first day featured Music Genesis, a performance by Valley Maker — a.k.a. Austin Crane, a Seattle-based songwriter — and a special screening of a new series celebrating the musical legacy of Seattle. Afterward, director Austin Wilson and Rolling Stone editor Joe Hudak discussed the film series. Friday night’s event was the Emerging Music Showcase (8 p.m. to midnight), featuring sets from Durand Jones & the Indications, Chai, as well as Charly Bliss, Taylor Janzen, the Beths.