Like Some Cat From Japan
Bowie pictured in Chicago in 1973 on his Ziggy Stardust tour, sporting an outfit designed by influential Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto.
David Bowie with his friend Geoff MacCormack.
Bowie writing lyrics for Station to Station. “He would often do this right at the last moment for this and other projects,” MacCormack says. “I like the serenity of the image and wish I’d clocked which track it was he was working on.”
Mixing tracks for his 1976 album Station to Station with producer Harry Maslin at Cherokee Studios in L.A.
Bowie laying down vocals for Station to Station at Cherokee Studios in Hollywood in 1975. “He looks to be in conversation with someone outside the booth,” MacCormack says.
This photo shows Bowie signing autographs for fans en route to a vacation in Rome after the Ziggy/Aladdin Sane world tour in 1973. “David didn’t stay long, he wasn’t one to lounge around sunbathing and returned home after a couple of days, probably to get back to writing!” MacCormack recalls.
“We had a little party on the Trans-Siberian Express. We had a few drinks (copious) with some tourists and young Russian soldiers who said they were in the construction unit. David came off second-best on this occasion and I managed to snap the aftermath!”
“This powerful image taken on the set of The Man Who Fell to Earth was a reflection in a mirror when David was having his make-up applied.”
While traveling on a ship to Siberia to catch the boat train to the Trans-Siberian Express in 1973, Bowie signs an autograph for a fan while sitting with MacCormack.
A recently discovered image from The Man Who Fell To Earth set, 1975.
En route to Japan, 1975. MacCormack and Bowie dubbed the boat “the Old Rancid” (the real name was SS Oronsay).
Another shot from The Man Who Fell to Earth‘s set, 1975. “The flamingo pose was a force of habit for Bowie,” MacCormack says.
The cover of Geoff MacCormack’s book David Bowie: Rock ’n’ Roll with Me, published by ACC Art Books, which is available now.