Chris Stein: ‘Point of View’

We toured with Iggy on his Idiot Tour. He was great. He’s such a sweet guy. And the whole Bowie connection was a huge deal to us; Bowie was playing piano in the background on that tour. Everybody knew he was there, but it was very generous. He really loved Iggy. The performances were great. When we got to Detroit, it was complete mayhem. People were just taking their clothes off – leather jackets and cameras and shit like that – and throwing them onstage. It was amazing. We learned a lot on that tour. They were super professional and Bowie gave pointers to Debbie about how to work the stage in three sections – “Go left, right and center.” It was interesting.
The kid was my friend’s daughter. We were probalby walking around a park, and she was taken aback by this guy. But it wasn’t an uncommon scene then and it still goes on. I think there are more people living on the streets in New York now than there were in the Seventies or Eighties, but they’ve moved away from Midtown and the central areas.
I took this at Kingsborough Community College near Sheesphead Bay in Brooklyn in 1969 or 1970. It used to be a military base and it was just lying in destruction for a long time. I knew a couple of guys who went to school at Kingsborough, and it was right by the water so they grew some passable weed. There was probably a fence around this site but it wasn’t well guarded or secured. I draped the linen over myself to be kind of ghostlike in this ghostly environment. The picture reminds me of Robert Frank’s pictures of people in rubble. I just liked the look of it. 
That building is probably near where I was living, on First Street and First Avenue. It’s a pretty common type of building there, and the Lower East Side was just all fucked up. It wasn’t as bombed out as the South Bronx later in the late Seventies but there were plenty of empty buildings, squatters and people living in half-demolished buildings with an electrical cord going out to the lamppost.
I used to take the same route back and forth to the School of Visual Arts every day, and I just passed these girls on this stoop. I thought they looked cute and I took their picture. Then all these years later when I put it on Facebook they both contacted me within a couple of days saying, “That’s me, that’s my friend.” People had recognized them, and I thought that was pretty awesome. The one who’s looking up went on to be in the NYPD; she became a sergeant and wrote a book about it. The one on the right is an actress.
That’s up by Time’s Square. I just went into one of those novelty stores that used to be up there. Everything was funkier then and more primitive by modern standards. There was not much of an attempt to make things look modern and fancy the way it is now. At the time, the Lower East Side was filled with little junk stores and places where you could get residual things people cast aside, clothing and all kinds of junk and used books. I miss all these types of places – just the bookstores alone. There used to be bookstores everywhere.
This was later in the timeline – it’s poetic license – but I think I took it somewhere on tour in Europe. None of these photos are mine. The festival scene was very different in those days. It’s interesting that the one in the middle costs 1.50 – I don’t know if that would have been in pounds or whatever the pre-Euro curency was at the time wherever this was.
There are a handful of people I was really lucky to hang out with – Andy [Warhol] and [H.R.] Giger and Vali Myers and Sam Shaw, the photographer – and Bill was one of them. We met him, I guess, through Victor Bockris, the writer. I went down to Kansas and stayed with him after I had this stupid illness [pemphigus vulgaris] I was dealing with for a long time. That was the first time I got out of Manhattan in 1986. Bill liked shooting weapons. We had that in common; I felt more like a knife collector. Shooting was kind of a rite of passage with him. I know a lot of people who were close to him who have the targets they’d shoot at and he would sign them and sometimes write comments about the groupings on them.
I’m pretty sure that’s on the South Tower, right around where Philippe Petit had autographed where he did the wire crossing. I took this in ’74 or ’75, just when things were starting to kick off with the downtown scene and we were getting some attention. Lots of rock & roll pictures were taken there. There’s a shot of the Damned in front of the Trade Center that sticks in my head. I included pictures in the book that I took on 9/11 because that was a significant moment of things changing in the city. And it’s weird because after 9/11, within the next two years, everything seemed to open up for these corporate interests to pour in and take over. The economics of the whole thing is strange.
Chris Stein: 'Point of View'

Iggy Pop, 1977

Chris Stein

Scene in a Park

Chris Stein

Self-Portrait in Brooklyn

Chris Stein

A Scene in Manhattan

Chris Stein

Kids on a Stoop, 1971 – 1972

Chris Stein

Mask Merchants

Chris Stein

Concert Merch

Chris Stein

William S. Burroughs

Chris Stein

Debbie Harry on top of the World Trade Center, 1974 or 1975

Chris Stein

