Chris Stein: ‘Point of View’

I took this at Kingsborough Community College near Sheesphead Bay in Brooklyn in 1969 or 1970. It used to be a military base and it was just lying in destruction for a long time. I knew a couple of guys who went to school at Kingsborough, and it was right by the water so they grew some passable weed. There was probably a fence around this site but it wasn’t well guarded or secured.

I draped the linen over myself to be kind of ghostlike in this ghostly environment. The picture reminds me of Robert Frank’s pictures of people in rubble. I just liked the look of it.