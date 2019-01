A star-studded musical lineup that included Soundgarden, Audioslave, Metallica, Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, Miley Cyrus, Fiona Apple and The Melvins (pictured) performed at Wednesday night’s tribute to deceased singer Chris Cornell at Los Angeles’ Forum. Cornell’s vocal acrobatics and unique magic may have been absent at the five-hour event, officially dubbed I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell, but there were plenty of singers who came close, and many of his former bandmates and friends summoned his quintessence as they pulled from all corners of his songbook. Check out photos of the historic event.