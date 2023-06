Top of the Rock Look at Smoke-Obscured Midtown Manhattan

Image Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Niamh Farley from Ireland looks out at Midtown Manhattan in the haze from the Top of the Rock NYC Observation Deck at Rockefeller Center on June 7, 2023. Smoke from Canada’s wildfires has engulfed the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S., raising concerns over the harms of persistent poor air quality.