Cage the Elephant and Beck’s Big Adventure: Scenes From the Road

Matt strips off seven layers during each Cage set, though all that fabric can be challenging at the start of a gig: “When I start to struggle, some people are mortified. I don’t know if it’s because it [makes them] confront things within them, or because they’re scared for me … but there’s a turning point where they get it. Depending on how I’m feeling, the less layers [I’m wearing] makes me feel better or worse. Generally speaking, I’m feeling light and amazing.”