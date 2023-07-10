Burna Boy Takes Citi Field
Last year, Burna Boy became the first ever Nigerian artist to headline Madison Square Garden. This year, he made history again, as the first ever African to sell out a stadium show in the U.S. On Saturday, July 8, the Afro-fusionist headlined Citi Field, home to the New York Mets. He blasted through songs from his latest album, Love, Damini, as celebs like SZA and Busta Rhymes looked on, and brought out British rapper Dave to play their collaboration, “Location.” Check out photos from the historic show right here.
-
Pre-Show Vibes
Burna Boy surveys Citi Field after soundcheck
-
Cake Boss
Burna boy surveys a stage prop. He celebrated his birthday recently — but said he was planning to celebrate all month long.
-
Family Affair
Burna Boy’s sister, Ronami Ogulu (left), and mother, Bose Ogulu, before the show
-
Higher Plane
Testing a platform at soundcheck
-
All Smiles
Burna pre-show
-
Sister Act
Burna Boy’s sister, Nissi Ogulu, was one of the show’s opening acts.
-
Motherly Love
Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu, before his set
-
Catching a Ride
Burna pre-show
-
Lit up
Burna takes the stage
-
Hyped!
Fans go wild in the front row
-
Icon
Burna on stage
-
Special Guest
Burna brought out British rapper Dave to play their 2019 track “Location.”
-
Fashion Plate
Burna on stage
-
Serenading the Crowd
Burna sings from a balcony
-
Triumph
Burna salutes the fans
-
Even More Hyped
Fans go wild, again
-
Iconic
Burna ruling the stage
