Burna Boy Takes Citi Field

Last year, Burna Boy became the first ever Nigerian artist to headline Madison Square Garden. This year, he made history again, as the first ever African to sell out a stadium show in the U.S. On Saturday, July 8, the Afro-fusionist headlined Citi Field, home to the New York Mets. He blasted through songs from his latest album, Love, Damini, as celebs like SZA and Busta Rhymes looked on, and brought out British rapper Dave to play their collaboration, “Location.” Check out photos from the historic show right here.

