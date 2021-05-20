BTS on the Cover of Rolling Stone

The June 2021 cover sees international superstars BTS fronting Rolling Stone’s “The Future of Music” issue, with a look at the biggest acts in the world and their impact on the music industry today. From humble beginnings in Seoul, to taking over the Grammy stage and stadiums worldwide, BTS have cemented their status as one of the most influential groups in music, not only for their unique, genre-defying sound, but also for the messages of positivity and hope that they bring to their fans.

Merch collectors can celebrate BTS with a Rolling Stone Collector’s Edition Box Set featuring eight collectible BTS covers. The set includes the newsstand cover with all seven members of BTS in an exclusive photoshoot for Rolling Stone shot in South Korea back in April. You’ll also get seven individual covers, featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook posing solo for their own Rolling Stone feature.

The Rolling Stone Collector’s Edition Box Set featuring BTS is available for $150 and includes eight physical magazines presented in a specially-designed box. Pre-order on shop.rollingstone.com to reserve your copy now. Pre-orders end on June 1st.