Get ‘In the Zone’: Inside the Britney Spears Pop-Up Experience in LA

A former Kmart in Los Angeles has been transformed into a pop-up worthy of a pop princess. “The Zone” is an immersive pop-up experience and retail shop that celebrates Britney Spears’ iconic songs, videos, and outfits through Instagram-worthy photo ops, interactive displays and personalized content activated by special RFID wristbands.

Dubbed the “ultimate Britney Spears fan experience,” the 30,000 square foot pop-up opens this weekend, across from The Grove shopping center in L.A. Tickets start at $59.50, though the price goes up to $64.50 if you want to go during “peak hours” (see ticket info here).

“Two years ago, we thought, ‘What if we could create a new experience where you could literally walk into the world and music videos of your favorite artist?’ And we immediately thought of Britney,” explains Jeff Delson, the event producer for “The Zone.” “We are huge fans – she is an icon of our generation and her music videos are etched in our collective imagination. With Britney’s blessing, we knew we had to deliver a totally groundbreaking experience.”

Aside from the installations, the front of the building will house an exclusive Britney Spears merchandise shop, with limited-edition pieces created especially for the event, as well as old favorites from previous tours. Here’s what else to expect…