 See Inside Britney Spears' “The Zone” Pop-Up in LA: Photos, Pictures - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next 6 Things We Learned in Debbie Harry's Podcast Interview Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Pictures

Get ‘In the Zone’: Inside the Britney Spears Pop-Up Experience in LA

By
Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

Tim Chan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Britney Spears' The ZoneBritney Spears' The Zone, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jan 2020The Zone is a limited-time immersive fan experience celebrating the iconic career of Britney Spears,

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

A former Kmart in Los Angeles has been transformed into a pop-up worthy of a pop princess. “The Zone” is an immersive pop-up experience and retail shop that celebrates Britney Spears’ iconic songs, videos, and outfits through Instagram-worthy photo ops, interactive displays and personalized content activated by special RFID wristbands.

Dubbed the “ultimate Britney Spears fan experience,” the 30,000 square foot pop-up opens this weekend, across from The Grove shopping center in L.A. Tickets start at $59.50, though the price goes up to $64.50 if you want to go during “peak hours” (see ticket info here).

“Two years ago, we thought, ‘What if we could create a new experience where you could literally walk into the world and music videos of your favorite artist?’ And we immediately thought of Britney,” explains Jeff Delson, the event producer for “The Zone.” “We are huge fans – she is an icon of our generation and her music videos are etched in our collective imagination. With Britney’s blessing, we knew we had to deliver a totally groundbreaking experience.”

Aside from the installations, the front of the building will house an exclusive Britney Spears merchandise shop, with limited-edition pieces created especially for the event, as well as old favorites from previous tours. Here’s what else to expect…

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.