Britney Spears Through the Years

From launching her career as a teenager on The Mickey Mouse Club to becoming the queen of MTV’s TRL generation, Britney Spears has left an undeniable mark on pop music. As she turns 40 years old, she’s not just celebrating a huge life milestone — she’s also living life on her own terms for the first time in nearly 14 years, now that her longstanding, controversial conservatorship has been ended by a judge. Here’s a toast to Ms. Spears, looking back at some of her greatest career and personal highlights.