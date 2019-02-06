Rolling Stone

Thumbnails

1 of - Show All Thumbnails
Brandi Carlile and bass player Phil Hanseroth thank Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of the band Lucius for their afternoon joint performance as part of Brandioke on day 3 of the GirlsJustWanna music festival at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico. All Photos by Pete Souza
Patrons watch from a lagoon as the Secret Sisters perform during the afternoon on Day 2 of the Girls Just Wanna music festival at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico.
Katie Herzog rehearses with the band before the Ladies of the Eighties performance.
Brandi Carlile encourages her niece Caroline Carlile as she performs “Keep Your Heart Young” as part of Brandioke on Day 3 of the music festival.
Patrons watch one of the performers on Day 3 of the Girls Just Wanna music festival at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico.
Maren Morris performs her set at the Girls Just Wanna music festival at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico.
Brandi Carlile hugs Mavis Staples after introducing her for her set. Mavis was a late addition to the schedule after Margo Price was unable to attend.
Brandi Carlile applauds her nieces and other kids for their private performance for Carlile between shows.
Ruby Amanfu performs at the Ladies of the Eighties performance on the last night of the Girls Just Wanna music festival at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico.
Brandi Carlile and her bandmates, Tim and Phil Hanseroth, pose for a friend before their Ladies of the Eighties performance.
Brandi Carlile and her bandmates take the stage for the Ladies of the Eighties performance on the last night of the festival.
Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of the band Lucius perform “Alone” during the Ladies of the Eighties performance to close out the festival.
Close thumbnails

Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna… Weekend: Photos by Pete Souza

Hugs for All

Brandi Carlile and bass player Phil Hanseroth thank Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of the band Lucius for their afternoon joint performance as part of Brandioke on day 3 of the GirlsJustWanna music festival at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico. All Photos by Pete Souza

Pete Souza

Lagoon Listening

Patrons watch from a lagoon as the Secret Sisters perform during the afternoon on Day 2 of the Girls Just Wanna music festival at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Pete Souza

Ladies of the Eighties

Katie Herzog rehearses with the band before the Ladies of the Eighties performance.

Pete Souza

Brandioke

Brandi Carlile encourages her niece Caroline Carlile as she performs “Keep Your Heart Young” as part of Brandioke on Day 3 of the music festival.

Pete Souza

Bear Creek Believers

Patrons watch one of the performers on Day 3 of the Girls Just Wanna music festival at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Pete Souza

Maren Morris

Maren Morris performs her set at the Girls Just Wanna music festival at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Pete Souza

Mavis Staples

Brandi Carlile hugs Mavis Staples after introducing her for her set. Mavis was a late addition to the schedule after Margo Price was unable to attend.

Pete Souza

Family Time

Brandi Carlile applauds her nieces and other kids for their private performance for Carlile between shows.

Pete Souza

Last Night

Ruby Amanfu performs at the Ladies of the Eighties performance on the last night of the Girls Just Wanna music festival at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Pete Souza

Aint’s No Poseurs

Brandi Carlile and her bandmates, Tim and Phil Hanseroth, pose for a friend before their Ladies of the Eighties performance.

Pete Souza

Mullet Madness

Brandi Carlile and her bandmates take the stage for the Ladies of the Eighties performance on the last night of the festival.

Pete Souza

Lucius Lights Up

Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of the band Lucius perform “Alone” during the Ladies of the Eighties performance to close out the festival.

Pete Souza

ad