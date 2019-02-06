Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna… Weekend: Photos by Pete Souza
Hugs for All
Brandi Carlile and bass player Phil Hanseroth thank Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of the band Lucius for their afternoon joint performance as part of Brandioke on day 3 of the GirlsJustWanna music festival at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico. All Photos by Pete Souza
Pete Souza
Lagoon Listening
Patrons watch from a lagoon as the Secret Sisters perform during the afternoon on Day 2 of the Girls Just Wanna music festival at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico.
Pete Souza
Ladies of the Eighties
Katie Herzog rehearses with the band before the Ladies of the Eighties performance.
Pete Souza
Brandioke
Brandi Carlile encourages her niece Caroline Carlile as she performs “Keep Your Heart Young” as part of Brandioke on Day 3 of the music festival.
Pete Souza
Bear Creek Believers
Patrons watch one of the performers on Day 3 of the Girls Just Wanna music festival at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico.
Pete Souza
Maren Morris
Maren Morris performs her set at the Girls Just Wanna music festival at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico.
Pete Souza
Mavis Staples
Brandi Carlile hugs Mavis Staples after introducing her for her set. Mavis was a late addition to the schedule after Margo Price was unable to attend.
Pete Souza
Family Time
Brandi Carlile applauds her nieces and other kids for their private performance for Carlile between shows.
Pete Souza
Last Night
Ruby Amanfu performs at the Ladies of the Eighties performance on the last night of the Girls Just Wanna music festival at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico.
Pete Souza
Aint’s No Poseurs
Brandi Carlile and her bandmates, Tim and Phil Hanseroth, pose for a friend before their Ladies of the Eighties performance.
Pete Souza
Mullet Madness
Brandi Carlile and her bandmates take the stage for the Ladies of the Eighties performance on the last night of the festival.
Pete Souza
Lucius Lights Up
Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of the band Lucius perform “Alone” during the Ladies of the Eighties performance to close out the festival.