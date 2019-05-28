Rolling Stone Facebook

BottleRock Napa Valley 2019: Photos Lukas Nelson and Neil Young Neil Young and Promise of the Real perform at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Bishop Briggs Bishop Briggs performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Imagine Dragons Imagine Dragons performs during Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 24th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Santana Carlos Santana prepares to take the stage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Tash Sultana Tash Sultana performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Lord Huron Lord Huron performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Imagine Dragons Fans Fans of Imagine Dragons during their set at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 24th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Alice Cooper Alice Cooper backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Big Boi, Big Lobster Chef Matty Matheson and Big Boi at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Gang of Youths Gang of Youths prepare to hit the stage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Tre Cool Tre Cool backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Against Me! Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Gang of Youths Gang of Youths perform at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Juanes Juanes backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Against Me! Against Me! backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Juanes Juanes performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Gary Clark Jr. Gary Clark Jr. performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Jeff Goldblum Chef Adam Richman and Jeff Goldblum take the stage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone The Regrettes The Regrettes backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Chevy Metal Chevy Metal poses backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Midland Midland at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 24th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Midland Midland poses backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 24th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Nathaniel Rateliff Nathaniel Rateliff backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Pharrell Pharrell performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Sprinkle Cannon Taylor Hawkins, Sen Dog and Chef Duff Goldman at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Nathaniel Rateliff Nathaniel Rateliff performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Shannon and the Clams Shannon Shaw performs with Shannon and the Clams at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Logic Logic performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 24th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone Sylvan Esso Sylvan Esso backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 24th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone After Party Taylor Hawkins and Marcus Mumford perform during an after party at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019. Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

