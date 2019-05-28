BottleRock Napa Valley 2019: Photos

Rolling Stone

Neil Young and Promise of the Real perform at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019.
Bishop Briggs performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019.
Imagine Dragons performs during Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 24th, 2019.
Carlos Santana prepares to take the stage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019.
Tash Sultana performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019.
Lord Huron performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019.
Fans of Imagine Dragons during their set at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 24th, 2019.
Alice Cooper backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019.
Chef Matty Matheson and Big Boi at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019.
Gang of Youths prepare to hit the stage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019.
Tre Cool backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019.
Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019.
Gang of Youths perform at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019.
Juanes backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019.
Against Me! backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019.
Juanes performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019.
Gary Clark Jr. performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019.
Chef Adam Richman and Jeff Goldblum take the stage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019.
The Regrettes backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019.
Chevy Metal poses backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019.
Midland at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 24th, 2019.
Midland poses backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 24th, 2019.
Nathaniel Rateliff backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019.
Pharrell performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019.
Taylor Hawkins, Sen Dog and Chef Duff Goldman at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019.
Nathaniel Rateliff performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019.
Shannon Shaw performs with Shannon and the Clams at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 25th, 2019.
Logic performs at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 24th, 2019.
Sylvan Esso backstage at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 24th, 2019.
Taylor Hawkins and Marcus Mumford perform during an after party at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, CA on May 26th, 2019.
Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

