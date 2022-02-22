More Excellence: Snoop Dogg, Fela Kuti, Berry Gordy Honored at Atlanta’s Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

In June 2021, the Black American Music Association and the Georgia Entertainment Caucus unveiled the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame for the first time — an inaugural effort to celebrate key figures in American music in one of the country’s cultural capitals. The new Atlanta landmark is growing, and on February 17, a new group of 15 acts earned their Crown Jewels, or plaques on a walkway adjacent to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Donald Lawrence, Yolanda Adams, BeBe and CeCe Winans, Snoop Dogg, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Cicely Tyson, Berry Gordy, Ray Charles, Smokey Robinson, Lionel Richie, and Tyler Perry. The inductees also included late global artists Fela Kuti and Bob Marley. At the celebration brunch following the outdoor induction ceremony, Pastor Wilbur Purvis said a prayer for entertainers and audiences: “We thank you for the gift of music. Music gives soul to the universe and life to everything,” he said. “We pray for the poets and playwrights and producers who remind us that we all have a story.”