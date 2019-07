The first sound on her album is the adolescent slurp of her taking out her Invisalign, and that zero-fucks authenticity sums up her style. Her music — written and recorded by two siblings in their bedrooms — stands out in a pop universe where everything is made by the same seven or eight pros. And her lack of pretense and disregard for bullshit surely have a lot to do with her success. “We often have to tell Billie why something is important,” her mom says. Her dad — who says Eilish “has no tolerance for people she’s not interested in and doesn’t give a shit whether you like her or not” — recalls a time recently when a bunch of record execs from her label gathered to give her a plaque. “A different artist would be completely gassed to get a gold record with their name on it,” he says. “But Billie’s response was, ‘What am I gonna do with a fucking plaque?’”