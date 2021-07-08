‘The Beautiful Collection’: Preview Exhibit Dedicated to Prince’s Iconic Footwear

Prince’s massive shoe collection — the breadth of which could rival the late icon’s legendary musical vault — will be the focus of a new exhibit coming to Paisley Park this July.

The Beautiful Collection: Prince’s Custom Shoes will feature over 300 pairs of Prince kicks, from stage-worn platform sneakers to custom-made ankle boots to roller skates. The exhibit will also feature the stories behind the shoes, videos of Prince and his footwear in action, as well as recorded accounts from the designers like Donatella Versace and longtime Prince shoemakers Andre No.1 and Cos Kyriacou.

Ahead of the collection’s limited-run arrival starting July 9th at Prince’s Chanhassen, Minnesota studio-turned-museum, Rolling Stone is offering a sneak peek at the exhibit with eight pairs of Prince’s iconic custom-made ankle boots, including his famed, hand-painted “Raspberry Beret” pair from the music video, his orange-and-purple Batman-era boots with the Dark Knight’s symbol on the toe, and his green, number-patterned shoes from the LoveSexy tour in 1988.

“Prince continuously pushed the boundaries of fashion, music, and culture in general,” Paisley Park managing director and collection curator Mitch Maguire said in a statement. “His expansive, incredible shoe collection is just one example of his artistic expression, personality, and lasting impact on fashion. When guests visit this exhibition, they will be immersed in the drama, taste, and complexity of Prince while also revealing some of the collaborators who worked so closely to bring his vision to life.”

The Beautiful Collection exhibit will be included as part of all Paisley Park tours starting July 9th.