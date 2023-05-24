No One Captured Beatlemania Like Paul McCartney

“Looking at these photos now, decades after they were taken, I find there’s a sort of innocence about them,” McCartney writes. “Everything was new to us at this point. But I like to think I wouldn’t take them any differently today. They now bring back so many stories, a flood of special memories, which is one of the many reasons I love them all, and know that they will always fire my imagination. The fact that these photographs have been taken by the National Portrait Gallery is humbling yet also astonishing — I’m looking forward to seeing them on the walls, 60 years on.”