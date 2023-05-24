fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Photos

No One Captured Beatlemania Like Paul McCartney

New book Eyes of the Storm features Macca's rare photographs of the Beatles on top of the world in 1963 and 1964
paul mccartney photos beatles 1964
George Harrison, photographed by Paul McCartney in 1964 © 1964 Paul McCartney

We’ve seen lots of Beatlemania photos over the last six decades, from the minute the Fab Four landed at JFK airport in New York City to their pool party in Miami. But we’ve never seen Beatlemania from the inside — until now. The new book Eyes of the Storm, out June 14 (with an accompanying exhibit at London’s National Portrait Gallery), features more than 250 photographs that Paul McCartney took back then, capturing the chaos from the band’s perspective. The rare images range from November 1963 to February 1954, just as the Beatles achieved global superstardom.

“Looking at these photos now, decades after they were taken, I find there’s a sort of innocence about them,” McCartney writes. “Everything was new to us at this point. But I like to think I wouldn’t take them any differently today. They now bring back so many stories, a flood of special memories, which is one of the many reasons I love them all, and know that they will always fire my imagination. The fact that these photographs have been taken by the National Portrait Gallery is humbling yet also astonishing — I’m looking forward to seeing them on the walls, 60 years on.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Ray Stevenson, Actor in 'Punisher: War Zone,' 'RRR' and 'Thor' Films, Dies at 58

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Finley Looks Like Her Edgy Mini-Me in These Super-Rare Photos

David Zaslav Gets Booed at Boston University Graduation Amid the Writers Strike

Celine Dion Sells Las Vegas Mansion to Bay Area-Based Private Equity Honcho

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad