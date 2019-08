Wolman calls this photo of Jimi Hendrix, at the Fillmore West in 1968, his “money shot.” “I learned a lot about concert photography doing these pictures of the two concerts of Hendrix at the Fillmore,” Wolman says. “I began to understand that the best pictures of concert photos came from musicians who were not only great musicians, but who were entertainers also. And Hendrix was a consummate entertainer.” For Wolman, capturing the images that night was transformative. “I was so in tune with the band, I thought I was really part of the band,” he says. “Something really magical was happening.”