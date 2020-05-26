Bad Bunny in Quarantine: Through Gabriela’s Eyes

When the Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny was first approached to be on the cover of Rolling Stone in February, it was a far more innocent time. His record-breaking album, YHLQMDLG, was about to become the highest-charting Spanish-language album in the United States; and the devastating Covid-19 pandemic had yet to rip through the country, ending thousands of lives, forcing millions more in quarantine, and effectively putting a halt on everyday life as we knew it.

For the first time in Rolling Stone‘s 53-year history, the June cover story was not only reported entirely remotely — but it was photographed by none other than Bad Bunny’s girlfriend, 26-year-old jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri, while the two were quarantined together in Puerto Rico. Featuring Bad Bunny wearing a protective face mask, the cover of the June issue marks a laundry list of firsts for the magazine: the first cover ever to be shot on an iPhone, the first cover to be shot by an artist’s partner, and the first cover to be both written and photographed by Latinas. Apart from the striking cover image, though, is a collection of intimate portraits of the artist, as seen through the eyes of the woman who loves him.

“My mom is totally gonna cry when she sees this,” said Berlingeri of the historic cover.