Austin City Limits Festival 2018: Weekend 1

Metallica’s James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo rock Austin City Limits 2018, Weekend 1.
Pooneh Ghana
Travis Scott flew in after taping ‘SNL’ to replace Childish Gambino at Weekend 1 of ACL 2018.
Janelle Monae backstage at ACL 2018.
‘American Teen’ singer (and Texan) Khalid performs during Weekend 1 at ACL 2018.
X Ambassadors backstage at ACL 2018
Elle King brought her punk-y country rock to ACL 2018.
Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry owns the stage at ACL 2018.
St. Vincent’s Annie Clark performs during weekend 1 at ACL 2018.
Brockhampton, who just topped the charts with a great new album, ‘Iridescence,’ at ACL 2018.
Brandi Carlile perfroms at ACL 2018.
David Byrne performs during ACL weekend 1.
Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes at ACL weekend 1.
Indiana-based rock/pop band Houndmouth recently put out their new album ‘Golden Age’ and took to the stage on Sunday during ACL fest Weekend 1
Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner backstage at ACL 2018.
Arctic Monkeys perform at ACL Fest weekend 1.
Phoenix wave at the crowd at ACL 2018.
The Nude Party, from the Southern mountain town of Boone, North Carolina, hanging out before their Sunday set during ACL Fest 2018 Weekend 1
Paul McCartney performed a nearly three-hour set at ACL 2018.
Chill-bass duo ODESZA got their fans on their feet on Friday, the opening day of ACL Fest 2018.
Molly Burch chilled before taking to the Barton Springs stage at ACL fest.
French electronic duo Justice closed out Saturday night at ACL Fest from the Honda stage.