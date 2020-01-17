New Amy Winehouse Grammy Museum Exhibit Highlights Singer’s Style

“Beyond Black — The Style of Amy Winehouse,” an exhibit focusing on the late singer’s iconic fashion, opens to the public at Los Angeles’ Grammy Museum today, January 17th. Rolling Stone has an exclusive look at the exhibit, which features some of Winehouse’s most memorable outfits as well as never-before-seen handwritten lyrics, journal entries, home videos and more.

The collection includes Winehouse’s 2007 Grammy Awards for Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Song of the Year (plus the Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore via satellite that evening), an assortment of dresses and other wardrobe items, selections from the singer’s personal record collection (including 7″ singles by Peter Tosh, Toots & The Maytals and Madness) and a vintage radio she purchased in England.

The exhibit also houses lyrics for songs both released (“Cherry”) and unreleased (“Dolly’s Diner”) as well as a self-portrait Winehouse drew.

On January 20th, the Grammy Museum will mark the opening of the exhibit with a members-only event featuring Winehouse’s stylist Naomi Parry and the singer’s close friend Catriona Gourla.

“Beyond Black — The Style of Amy Winehouse” will display at the Grammy Museum from January 17th to April 13th; the exhibit will then embark to museums in Chile, London, and Ireland before many of its items return stateside for a November 2021 auction held by Julien’s Auctions.

The auction will feature “hundreds of Amy Winehouse’s most iconic stage, photo-shoot, and performance-worn dresses, shoes, jewelry, and accessories,” including that aforementioned custom-made minidress from Winehouse’s final concert. All proceeds from the November 2021 auction will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, supporting disadvantaged young people.

“Amy Winehouse is one of the rare and remarkable music icons whose incredible power and soulful expression in every word and note she sang with her distinct voice remains unmatched by no other artist in music history,” Julien’s Auctions’ Martin Nolan said in a statement. “We celebrate her singular talent and iconoclastic style in this collection of her most personal artifacts and wardrobe worn in her career-defining moments.”