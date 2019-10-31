Jack White, Alice Cooper Join Kirk Gibson to Raise Money for Parkinson’s at Detroit’s Shinola Hotel

Shinola held an event for the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s on October 30th in the Birdy Conservatory at the Shinola Hotel, hosted by special guests Jack White, Alice Cooper and Kirk Gibson.

Since it was the night before Halloween, attendees dressed in costume (including Kirk Gibson dressed as Andy Warhol) were encouraged to bid on a number of silent auction items to which all funds would go to the foundation — including a Third Man Records Limited Edition Runwell Turntable signed by Jack White upon arrival, a Table Tennis Game with Alice Cooper and Kirk Gibson that same evening, a photo opp with all three hosts, and more one-of-a-kind packages/experiences.

At the top of the evening, the three hosts joined Ann Delisi of WDET Radio on a small stage for a candid panel discussion about baseball, music, and Detroit. Immediately following, Jack White remained on stage to perform acoustic renditions of the White Stripes’ “We’re Going to Be Friends” and “Hotel Yerba.”

After the auction winners were announced, the table tennis games against Detroit legends were played.