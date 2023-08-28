Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor shines during her festival closing performance.
Teyana Taylor shines during her festival closing performance.
Tobe and Martica Nwigwe get the crowd hyped during their Day One set.
Taylor on stage
Fans during Joey Bada$$’ set
Durand Bernarr strikes a pose during his Day One set.
Sudan Archives (and her dog Junko) before her Day Two performance
Winter Wolf hands the mic to a fan, who excitedly recites his lyrics.
This attendee’s blonde ‘fro was one of the weekend’s standout hairstyles.
Dreamer Isioma feeling the vibes during his Day Two set
Joey Bada$$ during his Day Two set
Iman Shumpert joined Teyana Taylor on stage with their two daughters
One of the most fly looks of the weekend
Dawer x Damper before their Day Two set
Teyana Taylor grooving during her Day Two headlining set
Dreamer Isioma in a quiet moment
Joey Bada$$ had the crowd lit up during his Day Two performance
Taylor showing out during her Day Two performance
Taylor gets the crowd jumping
Durand Bernarr before his Day One set
Sudan Archives and her keyboardist have a moment during her Day Two set
This Afropunk attendee gave the festival a golden moment
Iniko reaches out before her Day One set.
Trinidad James came prepared.
Teyana Taylor has a Pop Art moment during her Day Two set.
Flying Lotus before his closing set on Day One
Tobe and Martica Nwigwe before their Day One set
Teyana Taylor’s daughter Junie thrills the crowd with a split
ENNY before her Day Two set
Madison McFerring before stepping on stage
Joey Bada$$ during his Day Two set
This was a fashionable foursome at Afropunk
Tobe Nwigwe has his daughter address the crowd
Sudan Archives is locked in during her Day Two set.
Cleo Reed and her team before her Day One set
Durand Bernarr is feeling the bass during his Day One set.
Baby Tate takes a knee during her Day Two set.
Cleo Reed gets some assistance during her Day One set.
Dawer x Damper during their ferocious Day Two performance
Destiny Owusu beams offstage.
Flying Lotus during his Day One headlining set
Madison McFerrin before her Day One set
Durand Bernarr during his Day One performance
Durand Bernarr gets more comfortable during his Day One set.
Uniity before her Day Two set
Winter Wolf enjoyed their Day One performance.
DJ Bembona kept the crowd rocking in between sets.
Vince Staples during his Day One set
Baby Tate gets the crowd rockin’ during her Day Two set.
Flying Lotus is feeling it during his Day One headlining set.
Cleo Reed during her Day One set