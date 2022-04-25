Photos: An Exclusive Look Into Aespa’s Historic Coachella Experience

The first Coachella Music Festival since 2019 has finally come to a close, with buzzed-about musical moments and surprise guests galore, across both Weekend One and Weekend Two.

Surprise guests have become somewhat of an unspoken tradition at the festival and this year did not disappoint. The four-piece K-pop girl group, Aespa, had their first full-length U.S. performance ever at Coachella as part of 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever showcase.

Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning performed five songs in their tightly-choreographed set: “aenergy,” “Black Mamba,” “Savage,” “Life’s Too Short” and “Next Level.” The girls hit the desert stage at around 7:30pm on Saturday night and performed for approximately thirty minutes. Fans were able to watch the livestream a few hours later on the Coachella Curated YouTube channel.

Aespa sent Rolling Stone exclusive photos from behind the scenes for a closer look into their Coachella experience, which is sure to be just one of many big moments for the group this year.