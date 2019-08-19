Head in the Clouds Music Festival 2019: Performer Portraits

Rich Brian, the Indonesian rapper whose viral hit, “Dat $tick,” reached Number Four on the Billboard Bubbling Under R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart, says the festival is not only a chance to connect with his fans, but also an opportunity to move forward conversations about diversity in the music industry.

“It’s been my goal since day one to represent and to inspire more people,” he says, “and representation can be something as simple as seeing somebody that reminds you of yourself succeeding at doing something you love.”

“When kids see me performing on stage,” he continues, “I want them to be like, ‘This is our festival; this is our time to shine.’”